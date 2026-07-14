Nina Dobrev packs on PDA with mystery man in NYC: See

To fans, it seems like Nina Dobrev may have turned the page on heartbreak.

Nearly a year after ending her engagement to Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, the Vampire Diaries star was spotted sharing plenty of affectionate moments with model and entrepreneur Dougie Joseph during a stroll through New York City.

Dobrev kept things effortlessly chic in a navy slip dress and matching baseball cap, while Joseph rarely left her side.

The pair walked arm in arm, smiling throughout the outing, and in one sweet moment, Joseph kissed the actress on the cheek as he wrapped an arm around her waist.

Neither Dobrev nor Joseph has commented on the nature of their relationship, but the cozy photos have already sent fans into detective mode.

White has also kept his personal life private since the former couple quietly ended their engagement last September.

He was recently photographed spending time in New York with model Angela Garten, with the pair enjoying shopping, a bike ride and even sharing a warm hug.

When Dobrev and White split after five years together, they chose not to make a public statement.

A source previously said the breakup “was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."

Since then, Dobrev has hinted at embracing single life through playful TikTok posts, including one lip-syncing Ariana Grande’s Break Free and another joking, "What's your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew."

Whether this is the start of a new romance or simply a close connection, one thing is clear: Nina Dobrev is smiling again.