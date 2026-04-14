Nick Jonas signs on for Netflix rom-com from Ari Sandel

Nick Jonas is stepping into rom-com territory with Netflix, teaming up with director Ari Sandel for a new untitled project.

Written by Tamara Chestna (Something from Tiffany’s, Moxie), the film centers on a perennial bachelor whose carefree life is turned upside down when he inherits his cousin’s infant child.

Just as he begins to find his footing as a dad, the child’s godmother arrives around the holidays to claim custody, sparking an unexpected love story.

The project is being produced by Steve Barnett for Monarch Media, Mark Ross for Lincoln Road Films, Spencer Berman and Jonas for Powered by Jonas and Chestna.

Alan Powell and Vicky Patel are executive producing for Monarch.

Jonas has been on a hot streak: his musical dramedy Power Ballad premiered to acclaim at SXSW and will hit theaters June 5 via Lionsgate.

He’s also set to star opposite Kathryn Newton in White Elephant, a holiday horror film from MRC and Radio Silence.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband will also reprise his role alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart in the next Jumanji installment later this year.

Sandel, who won an Oscar for his short West Bank Story, is best known for directing The DUFF and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.