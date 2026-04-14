AMAs Artist of the Year: List revealed with big surprises

The nominees for Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards have been revealed and the list brings together some of the biggest names in music today.

This year’s lineup includes Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, BTS, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenterand Taylor Swift.

The announcement was made on April 14 and it quickly got people talking online.

Fans are already sharing their opinions and trying to guess who will win because the competition looks very strong this year.

The list shows a mix of different styles of music as there is pop, rap, country and K pop all in the same category, which shows how global the music scene has become.

Along with these big stars, the wider nominations also include several first time nominees in other categories, which is giving new artists a chance to shine as well.

Taylor Swift has the most nominations overall with eight, but other artists like Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga are also close behind with strong numbers.

The awards night will be held in Las Vegas on May 25 and fans are already excited to see who will take home the biggest award of the night.