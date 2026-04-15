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Justin Bieber's Coachella legacy gets new addition thanks to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber is set to return to the Coachella stage for second weekend of the festival on Saturday, April 18

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 15, 2026

Justin Bieber&apos;s Coachella legacy gets new addition thanks to wife Hailey
Hailey Bieber highlights new record after Justin Bieber’s Historic Coachella Set

Justin Bieber’s Coachella legacy got a new addition and thanks to his wife Hailey Bieber for pointing it out.

Beliebers continued to boast about the Bieberchella domination by sharing several records the pop star broke with his debut Coachella headlining set.

However, they missed out on one and the Baby hitmaker’s proud wife was quick to highlight it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 14, the Rhode founder reposted Yoni XX Bridges’ social media post and added a series of clock it finger emojis, noting she agreed to him.

Justin Biebers Coachella legacy gets new addition thanks to wife Hailey

The image shared by the American singer-songwriter, whose real name is Jonathan Yoni Laham, had a list of every record the Never Say Never singer has officially broken after the Coachella main stage set.

In addition to being the highest paid artist in history, highest ticket demand, most googled ever, most viewed ever and most expensive tickets ever sold record, Justin, 32, locked the highest merch sale in history.

The LA-based record label founder captioned the black and white photo with a red-coloured text in block letters, which read, “YOU FORGOT TO CLOCK HIGHEST MERCH SALES IN HISTORY AND IT'S NOT EVEN WEEKEND 2 LETS G0000.”

For the unversed, Justin headlined the Coachella 2026 festival as a main stage act on Saturday, April 11, marking his first major performance in four years.

While he has achieved a historical milestone, breaking multiple records with one performance, Justin is scheduled to return to the Coachella stage for the second weekend of the festival on Saturday, April 18.

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