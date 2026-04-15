'Wednesday' season 3: Major cast revelation inside

Things just got even darker (and cooler) at Netflix.

Winona Ryder is officially joining Wednesday season 3 – and honestly, it feels like she’s been living in that world all along.

The reunion factor? Off the charts. Ryder teams up again with Tim Burton and star Jenna Ortega after their recent work on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Burton didn’t hide his excitement: “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”

Her role? Still under wraps. Suspicious. Very Wednesday-coded.

Meanwhile, the Addams universe is expanding. Eva Green steps in as Aunt Ophelia, with creators teasing her “elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable” vibe.

Green herself promised chaos: “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia… I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness.”

Fan favourite are back – Enid, Tyler, Bianca, and the entire Addams clan (yes, Morticia and Gomez included). Things is still… doing hand things.

But not everyone made the cut. Several characters appear permanently written out (RIP… probably), though let’s be real – this show treats death more like a suggestion.

Oh, and it’s official: production is underway.

Plot details? Locked tighter than Wednesday’s emotional range.

So now the real question: who’s next to join Nevermore – and who’s secretly not as dead as they seem?