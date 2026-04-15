Zayn Malik teases ‘dream’ collaboration with J. Cole?

Did Zayn Malik just tease the next artist he’s going to collaborate with? At least, that’s what fans think.

The former One Direction star appeared at Complex’s “Interview With a Magician” segment and spilled some inner secrets, including the name of someone he wants to collaborate with.

Sitting across from Anna Deguzman, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker was asked if he has anyone else that he never collaborated but eventually want to collaborate.

She instructed him not to say it out loud but to write it. The magician tried to get some hints out of him asking, “Have you met him before?” or “it’s not like another EDM artist like you've [music] had songs with like DJs before.”

The Die For Me singer remained mysterious, teasing the host with a sly smile and saying, “It's not…I don't want to tell you anything.”

“You're really hard to read," Anna admitted."He's honestly the hardest person to read. It gives me nothing. He has a great poker face.”

Despite the mysterious aura, she eventually got her answer.

“He’s more of like a rapper,” the magician said before revealing her board, which read “J. Cole.”

Zayn, 33, then turned his own board to reveal the same name and praised her, saying, “That was crazy.”

“Zayn J. Cole collab, that’d be really good,” Anna added, reacting to the idea of a potential collaboration they had just made up.