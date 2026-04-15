Lena Dunham pays tribute to longtime friend Taylor Swift in 'Famesick'

Lena Dunham opens up about relationships, friendships, and navigating fame in new memoir

Lena Dunham mentioned Taylor Swift in the dedications of her newly released memoir, Famesick, in a heartfelt note.

The 39-year-old multihyphenated star, who has been friends with the pop superstar for over a decade, published a deeply personal book released on April 14, in which he gives a close account of her personal relationships as a public figure.

In the tribute to the Grammy winner, 36, the Girls star wrote, "TayTay — you sing the songs I wrote this book to, the stories that pulled these stories out of me, the music that makes the whole world feel seen, and yet somehow, miraculously, you also pick up every desperate call at every desperate hour.”

Dunham continued, “I love you so much and forever, for the reasons that everyone does and for reasons all my own.”

The Opalite hitmaker has been friends with Dunham and her then-boyfriend Jack Antonoff way before they broke up and eventually found their life partners.

Despite their explosive breakup, Swift has stayed close to both of her friends, as she went on to collaborate with the Bleachers frontman on seven out of her twelve studio albums.