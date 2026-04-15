Sabrina Carpenter sparks theories with mysterious Coachella time extension

Sabrina Carpenter builds excitement for Coachella weekend 2 with new twist

Sabrina Carpenter has set the bar up high for the Coachella headline performers, and fans cannot help but wonder how she could outperform her first set.

The 26-year-old pop superstar, however, sparked a new buzz for weekend two after it was revealed that her set has been extended for another ten minutes for this Friday, April 17.

The Espresso hitmaker delivered a cohesive Hollywood-themed act on the first weekend, which featured many surprise appearances including Will Ferrell, Susan Sarandon, Sam Elliott, and Corey Fogelmanis, which sent fans theorising for what's special this weekend.

Many of Carpenter's fans believe it's a surprise performance with a collaborator, and their first guess was Taylor Swift, whose collaborative track The Life of a Showgirl debut performance is much anticipated.

Swift and the Manchild songstress have yet to perform the song live and fans shared their excitement over the potential guest appearance at Coachella, writing, "Pls pls pls perform the life of a showgirl with Taylor."

Another wrote, "Finally Taylor moves, I thought she will hiding forever and never promoted her album again," and "I swear if it’s Taylor & they perform The Life of a Showgirl, I’ll scream. (Let me be delulu)," joked one.

Fans also believed that it could be Olivia Rodrigo, who has been dropping hints about a potential collaboration with Carpenter on her new album.

Regardless, fans will have to wait for the weekend to confirm their theories.