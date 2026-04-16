China moves to block access to disputed South China Sea Shoal

China is moving to block access to a disputed patch of water in the South China Sea. New satellite images show ships and a floating barrier at the entrance to the Scarborough Shoal.

The images obtained by Reuters were taken on April 10 and 11, 2026. They show four fishing boats anchored near the entrance, a floating barrier stretches across it and a Chinese naval or coast guard ship was also spotted nearby.

The Scarborough Shoal is one of Asia's most contested maritime sites. Diplomats and analysts have warned that tensions there could one day lead to armed conflict.

The shoal sits fully inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. But China also claims it as its own territory. China has controlled it since seizing it in 2012 after a standoff with Philippine vessels.

A Philippine coast guard spokesperson said China installed the 352-meter floating barrier on April 10 and 11, adding that six Chinese maritime militia vessels were spotted inside the shoal. Three more were seen outside, appearing to block the entrance.

The Philippines has cut similar barriers in the past. This latest one appears to have been removed over the weekend. But Philippine Navy patrols continue in the area.

Last year, China declared the shoal a national nature reserve. Philippine security officials called it a move toward occupation.

Thousands of U.S. and Philippine troops are set to begin large-scale drills across the Philippines this month. Some exercises will take place in Zambales, about 120 nautical miles from the shoal.

Diplomats say the situation is being watched closely as they fear that China may act more boldly while the U.S. is focused on tensions in the Middle East.