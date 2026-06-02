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Bill Pulte, under investigation for misuse of authority, named new Director of National Intelligence

Government Accountability Office also opened an investigation into Pulte over alleged misuse of authority
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 02, 2026

Bill Pulte, under investigation for misuse of authority, named new Director of National Intelligence
Bill Pulte, under investigation for misuse of authority, named new Director of National Intelligence

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has named housing official Bill Pulte as the acting director of national intelligence after Tulsi Gabbard resigned to be with her husband, who is battling a serious illness.

Pulte’s nomination has raised concerns as he has no prior national security related experience and is accused of pushing the Justice Department to open cases against Trump’s political enemies while serving in the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The 38-year-old chairperson of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac also pushed the DoJ to open investigations into alleged mortgage fraud against New York Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Senator Adam Schiff, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

All of the individuals named have been prominent critics or political opponents of Trump and have denied the allegations.

The Government Accountability Office also opened an investigation into Pulte over alleged misuse of authority.

President Trump announced Pulte’s nomination via a Truth Social post. He wrote, “I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.”

The 79-year-old Republican leader credited Pulte with having “deep experience” in managing sensitive matters; however, the housing executive has no prior experience related to national security affairs.

The 47th POTUS added that Pulte will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, in addition to serving as acting DNI.

This comes after Tulsi Gabbard resigned from the cabinet to be by her husband’s side who’s battling an extremely rare form of bone cancer. 

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