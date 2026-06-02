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Kawasaki unveils new two-stroke bike: What to know about the KX327

The bike is designed for both high-speed circuits and tight off-road terrain
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 02, 2026

Kawasaki unveils new two-stroke bike: What to know about the KX327
Kawasaki unveils new two-stroke bike: What to know about the KX327

Kawasaki has unveiled its new two-stroke bike named the KX327, marking a surprise return of high-performance two-stroke engineering to its off-road lineup.

The Japanese giant, Kawasaki Motors, has positioned the new model as a next-generation competition bike for professional and advanced riders seeking lightweight power delivery and aggressive track performance.

The new model is expected to sit above the existing KX250 class as it brings a larger displacement two-stroke engine back.

Kawasaki said the bike focuses on “raw power, reduced weight and improved throttle response to meet modern racing demands."

The move comes as competitor manufacturers such as Yamaha, Honda and KTM continue to dominate the high-performance motocross segment with four-stroke and hybrid racing platforms, while two-stroke engines have largely become niche in recent years.

Kawasaki KX327 specifications

  • 327cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected two-stroke single-cylinder engine

  • Electric start system
  • 5-speed close-ratio transmission
  • Hydraulic clutch system
  • Lightweight aluminum perimeter frame
  • Power mode selection via handlebar switch
  • KYB 48mm inverted front fork suspension
  • Uni-Trak rear suspension system
  • Smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY The App KX2
  • Large-capacity 8.6L fuel tank
  • Ergonomic slim bodywork design for rider mobility
  • ODI Lock-On grips and quick-release side panels

The KX327 is expected to feature a newly developed liquid-cooled engine, updated frame geometry and advanced electronic power management systems designed to improve control on technical tracks and high-speed circuits.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the dirt bike is $9,099 and the website reveals that it could be available for purchase by the end of 2026. 

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