Beloved dolphin ‘Dottie’ dies at 39 after groundbreaking kidney surgery

SeaWorld San Diego is mourning the loss of Dottie, a beloved 29-year-old dolphin famous for her “strong personality and curiosity.”

The news was confirmed by the park authorities on Sunday, May 31.

Dottie was born at SeaWorld in 1987 but relocated to San Diego in 1999. In San Diego, she became a long-term resident and soon became a fan favourite. She also gave birth to four calves.

But what truly made her famous is her resilience. In January 2010, she suffered from acute kidney failure due to complications from kidney stones.

In a groundbreaking medical effort, SeaWorld veterinarians collaborated with UC-San Diego Medical Centre to perform the first-ever dialysis and kidney stone removal procedure on a dolphin.

Dr Roger Sur, who did the medical treatment of Dottie, recalled the high stakes, saying: “It was challenging, exciting, and scary. If at any point she decided to kick me, I was right next to her fluke, 500 lbs. versus 160.”

Following the surgery, Dottie lived for another 15 years.

Whereas the average lifespan of wild bottlenose dolphins is between 8 and 17 years, those kept in captivity live up to 60 years. According to SeaWorld, Dottie had exhibited great determination even when she was old.

The park authorities added: “She will be deeply missed by the team who cared for her and by the countless guests who were able to connect with her over her remarkable life.”