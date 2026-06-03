Belgium air traffic strike grounds all flights: See updated air operation details

Air travel across Belgium has been suspended as air traffic controllers launched an unexpected strike.

Following the strike, hundreds of flights are disrupted at five major airports across the country.

The strike started at 12 PM (local time) and is expected to last until 7 PM (local time), stranding thousands of passengers. The affected airports include Brussels Airport (Zaventem), Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Antwerp Airport, Liege Airport, and Ostend-Bruges Airport.

The airport officials have requested travellers not to come to the terminal. As per the official statement: “All flights between 2 PM and 9 PM will unfortunately have to be cancelled by the airlines. Please do not come to the airport if you are flying between 2 PM and 7 PM.”

At Charleroi Airport, operations are suspended from 2:15 PM onwards, with all departing and arriving flights cancelled. Those who have flights scheduled after 9 PM are advised to check their flight status on their respective airline’s website.

Ryanair, which is the main operator from Charleroi Airport, described the "illegal wildcat strike," which resulted in the cancellation of more than 100 flights by Ryanair, affecting some 20,000 passengers. Flights between London Heathrow and Brussels by British Airways, as well as Brussels Airlines and Wizz Air, have also been disrupted.

The strike was triggered by a conflict between the management and unions concerning the installation of a digital control tower in Namur. The controllers are worried about the safety of the new system and its effects on society.

Airlines are offering refunds or rebooking options for affected passengers. For real-time updates, passengers are advised to contact the carrier directly and see updated air operation details.