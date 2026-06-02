UK braced for another heatwave this summer, MET office warns

The Met Office has issued its three-month summer forecast, indicating a record-breaking summer heatwave.

The forecast warns of an increased likelihood of heatwaves across the UK through June, July, and August.

The warning follows an unusually warm spring in England and Wales, during which many counties in the South East received less than one-third of their usual seasonal precipitation. The previous week had also been extremely hot, with temperatures reaching record May peaks for six straight days.

But, the first week of June is set to show a different forecast, as temperature will drop sharply, potentially falling 15 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

There is going to be uncertain weather all across the country, with periods of rainfall or even heavy rains, hail, thunderstorms, and even possible localised flooding.

There is also a possibility of an unusually deep low-pressure system bringing strong winds on Saturday.

However, this cool down is temporary as drier and hotter weather conditions will arrive from the middle of June, especially in southern England.

The current summer is also the 50-year anniversary of what has been called the legendary summer of 1976, which still represents an example of extreme temperatures in Britain.

However, while the hottest summer occurred in 2025, Met Office experts point out that extreme summers are now becoming commonplace in a warming world.