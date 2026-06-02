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Aaron Donald return rumours swirl after Rams land Myles Garrett: Is he coming back?

Aaron Donald’s social media post ignites Ram reunion rumours
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 02, 2026

Aaron Donald return rumours swirl after Rams land Myles Garrett: Is he coming back?
Aaron Donald return rumours swirl after Rams land Myles Garrett: Is he coming back?

Following the Los Angeles Rams shocked NFL world with the Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, speculation is mounting that future Hall of Fame Aaron could be eyeing a stunning comeback.

The rumours sparked when a cryptic social media post from the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, prompting NFL insiders Mike Florio and Devin McCourty to question whether the 35-year-old might reunite with his former team.

The rumour further gained momentum after speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Adam Schefter acknowledged the chatter, but he confirmed that there’s no immediate likelihood of it.

Schefter said: “The Rams have spent all their money,” citing recent extensions for Trent McDuffie and Garrett’s four-year, $160 million deal.

But he added that one rival executive told him, “In this league, you can always find money.”

According to Peter Schrager, Donald, who retired after the 2023 season, is still in football shape and retains a close relationship with the head coach, Sean McVay. “The relationship is really strong,” said Schrager. “I don’t think it’s that crazy.”

Donald has retired in his prime, making eight sacks and an All-Pro pick in his last season. His combination with Garrett would mean that there will be the most formidable line in NFL history. Nevertheless, it is unclear if he can still perform at his best after retiring for two years and at the age of 35.

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