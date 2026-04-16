PM hails Saudi economic support, highlights US-Iran peace efforts in MBS meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) exchanges views with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a key meeting in Jeddah on April 15, 2026. —X@PakPMO

Pakistan reaffirms “shoulder to shoulder” support for Saudi Arabia.

PM, MBS discuss regional situation during nearly two-hour meeting.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia review bilateral ties and strategic cooperation.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his sincere appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Pakistan’s economic stability during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister called on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah this evening. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present at the meeting.

According to the PMO, the two leaders held detailed discussions during a warm and cordial meeting that lasted almost two hours, focusing on the evolving regional situation as well as bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the wake of recent regional escalation, saying that “the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our Saudi brethren.” He also conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives.

He appreciated what he described as the Kingdom’s “exemplary patience and restraint,” adding that the Crown Prince’s leadership during the current crisis “has been a source of strength for all peace-loving people in the Kingdom and beyond.”

The Prime Minister also shared recent developments related to Pakistan’s peace efforts, including those that led to the US–Iran ceasefire and the recently held round of historic talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad. He noted that “Pakistan and the Kingdom enjoy a unique relationship as strategic defence partners under the Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.”

He further expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s continued support of Pakistan’s economic stability, describing it as “deeply appreciated.”

Both leaders also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to continued close cooperation.