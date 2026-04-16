Taylor Swift on bond with Dakota Johnson: ‘Curious'

Taylor Swift has opened up about her close bond with Dakota Johnson, describing the actress as an "endlessly curious" and "empathetic" friend who stands out for her refreshing honesty.

Writing a heartfelt essay for Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter vouched for Johnson’s "realness" in an industry often defined by carefully managed media responses.

Swift praised the bestie for her unique ability to answer questions with such "frank candour" that it leaves people wondering if she is simply incapable of lying.

While the two stars have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, they have been part of the same social circle since 2016, often spotted enjoying dinner in the company of friends like Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Suki Waterhouse.

This long-standing connection has given Swift a front-row seat to Johnson’s personality, which she describes as being deeply inquisitive about the lives of others.

According to Swift, the actress is constantly exploring the "intricate relationship complexities" of the human experience, a trait that fuels her work both in front of and behind the camera.

Beyond their personal friendship, Swift highlighted Johnson’s professional bravery, specifically noting her willingness to take "newer and bolder risks" by founding her own production company, TeaTime Pictures.

The Grammy-winning artist noted that this drive to challenge herself is a core part of who the actress is.

Swift seems to admire the way Johnson balances being a captivating presence on screen with an inquisitive nature behind the scenes, suggesting that this combination is what makes her storytelling feel so authentic.

Ultimately, Swift believes that Johnson’s commitment to the truth is what defines her legacy in Hollywood.

She concluded her tribute by noting that her friend’s "unfailing truthfulness" helps shape her work into art that feels "as real and timeless as she is."

By bridging the gap between her public persona and her private self, Johnson has clearly made a lasting impression on Swift, who views her as a rare example of someone whose evolving career is a direct reflection of her genuine, inquisitive character.