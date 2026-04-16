Tina Campbell, husband Teddy part ways after 25 years of marriage

Tina Campbell of the Grammy-winning gospel duo Mary Mary and her husband, Glendon “Teddy” Campbell, have parted ways after 25 years of being together.

Teddy cited irreconcilable differences in his petition, as per court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on April 13 and accessed by People.

The couple, who wed in August 2000, have been separated since June 2024.

They share five children, including two minors, Santana (13) and Glendon Theodore II (16) for whom Teddy has requested visitation rights.

Spousal support has been marked “for future determination,” and filings note the couple do not share any quasi-community property.

Trecina "Tina" Campbell, rose to fame alongside her sister Erica Campbell in Mary Mary, whose crossover hits Shackles (Praise You) and Walking brought gospel music into the mainstream.

Teddy, also a gospel musician, previously performed as the drummer for The Tonight Show band during Jay Leno’s tenure.

The couple’s marriage weathered public turbulence in 2014 when Teddy admitted to infidelity, a scandal documented on the WeTV reality series Mary Mary.

Despite reconciling at the time, Tina later described the betrayal as devastating, recounting her anger and struggles during a joint interview with Steve Harvey in 2015.

Now, more than a decade later, the pair’s separation has become official, closing a chapter on one of gospel music’s most high-profile unions.