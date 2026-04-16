Alix Earle, Alex Cooper drama thickens with Brianna Chickenfry twist

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle online feud involves Brianna Chickenfry

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle’s drama has unveiled a new participant – Brianna Chickenfry whose personal DMs the Call Her Daddy host recently leaked.

The 31-year-old podcaster took to Instagram and directly called out Chickenfry, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, for calling her a “mean girl” online to feed the narrative spread by Earle amid their feud.

“Here are the facts. I have never met you in your life,” Cooper claimed, adding that the “girl on girl s–t needs to stop” as she shared all receipts of their conversations online.

The screenshots portrayed the nature of their relationship as they praised each other and LaPaglia clarifying multiple times that she never hated on her online, despite the out of context clips shared online.

“I just want you to know I think you’re the queen of everything and always say that on my pod lmao,” LaPaglia could be seen writing to Cooper in the screenshot.

Cooper also shared that she never invited the internet personality on her podcast Call Her Daddy but reached out to show support when LaPaglia was going through her split with Zach Bryan.

“Wow. Please go back and read the DMs. That has never been the nature of our relationship,” Cooper reasserted, adding, “And no this is not a pr stunt.”

This comes after Cooper called out Earle on TikTok earlier this week, after longstanding rumours of a feud between them.

The social media star asked Earle to “just say it yourself” because she was “tired” of seeing the fake narrative on the internet after the influencer was caught “liking” hate comments about Cooper.