Cardi B admits she 'wanted more' for her 'legacy' as she launches new venture

Cardi B officially launches Grow Good Beauty

Cardi B isn’t just building a hair care business — she’s building her legacy.

The Grammy-winning rapper officially launched her Grow Good Beauty line on Tuesday, April 15, and the response by her loyal fans left her “in real life tears.”

“It’s gone so fast that I don’t even have any to give my mom… can you believe that?” Cardi shared in a social media statement.

“I’ve been sharing my journey taking care of my natural hair for a long time now, but I wanted to take things to another level 3 years ago when I decided I wanted more for myself and my legacy… to do that I needed something I could call my own,” the mom-of-four added. “Building this brand and this business has been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done but watching you all love on something that I put my whole heart into makes it all worth it!

The hair-care line features shampoos, conditioners, a deep conditioning mask, and a finishing serum. Developed using Cardi’s original Fiberlace technology, the products are made to achieve less breakage and grow longer, fuller-looking hair.

“I’m so proud and I can not wait to see your reviews and most importantly.. your RESULTS!” Cardi concluded.

In addition to Grow Good Beauty, Cardi is currently in the middle of her sold-out Little Miss Drama tour.