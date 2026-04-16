Ruby Rose and Katy Perry row deepens as club manager speaks out

Ruby Rose and Katy Perry are in the middle of a serious public argument after old claims from 2010 came back into the spotlight.

A former manager of the Spice Market nightclub in Australia has now shared what he remembers from that night.

The manager said that Ruby Rose and Katy Perry arrived together with a small group as they spent most of their time in a VIP area inside the club.

He also shared that the night was very busy and the singer was seen moving around and talking with people in the crowd.

According to him, both of them had drinks but did not seem extremely drunk, adding that they later left the venue in a car that staff had arranged for them.

Ruby earlier claimed on social media that she was sexually assaulted by music icon Katy during that night in Melbourne, whereas Katy Perry denied all those allegations and her team has called them false and dangerous claims.

Victoria Police have confirmed they are looking into a historical complaint from 2010, claiming that the investigation is still going on and they cannot share more details right now.

The situation is still going on and both sides are standing by their statements.