Kristin Cabot breaks silence after Coldplay concert controversy

Kristin Cabot has spoken about the Coldplay kiss cam moment that went viral during a 2025 concert, saying she never heard from Chris Martin after everything happened.

The incident took place at a Coldplay show in Massachusetts on July 15, 2025.

During that life-changing concert, Cabot appeared on big screen kiss-cam in a close moment with then Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

The clip spread online in to time and became a huge talking point, leaving their own families in trauma.

She recently spoke to TMZ reporter at a public event and was directly asked if Chris Martin ever reached out.

She replied clearly, “No! Never did.” When asked if she wanted him to contact her, she said, “Yup! That would be great.”

Cabot also shared that the whole experience changed how she feels about concerts and when asked if she would go to another show, even a Coldplay one, she said, “No, Coldplay or any concert…No, I am all set.”

It shows she is still uncomfortable about what happened.

The situation, however, became even more talked about because reports said her broken husband was also at the same concert that night, which made things more complicated for her.

After the viral moment, both Cabot and Andy Byron stepped down from their roles at Astronomer.