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‘The Pitt' showrunner gives major season 3 update

‘The Pitt’ season 3 was greenlit ahead of season 2 premiere

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 17, 2026

‘The Pitt&apos; showrunner gives major season 3 update

The Pitt’s fans have been buzzing about the possibility of a season centered entirely on the hospital’s night‑shift crew.

The showrunner R. Scott Gemmill has now offered a significant update on where the series is headed next.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gemmill revealed that season 3 will move away from holiday settings and instead take place in November.

This will allow the writers to explore colder‑month emergencies and fresh scenarios inside Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

The writers’ room opened just over a month ago.

Gemmill teased that the new season will bring variety and new challenges for the doctors.

As for the night‑shift speculation, Gemmill clarified that while those characters have become fan favorites, they are used primarily to show the ER’s nonstop rhythm rather than serve as the show’s central

“I think it’s fun when we see the night shift, but it’s not our show,” he said, explaining that the overnight crew is meant to highlight continuity rather than anchor a full season.

Still, with Ayesha Harris promoted to series regular and Luke Tennie joining as Dr. Crus Henderson, the night‑shift team will continue to play a role in the drama.

The spotlight remains on the day‑shift ensemble led by Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi.

The first two seasons of The Pitt are streaming now on HBO Max, with season 3 already greenlit and in development.

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