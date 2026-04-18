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Why did DOJ remove lead prosecutor Maria Medetis from John Brennan investigation?

Trump’s Justice Department ousts lead Brennan prosecutor over ‘unacceptable’ timeline

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 18, 2026

Why did DOJ remove lead prosecutor Maria Medetis from John Brennan investigation?
Why did DOJ remove lead prosecutor Maria Medetis from John Brennan investigation?

The Justice Department has dismissed the experienced Miami federal prosecutor in charge of the criminal probe of ex-CIA director John Brennan, who is a vocal Trump critic, for failing to heed the call to expedite the indictment process, according to several sources.

Maria Medetis Long, the National Security Section Chief for the Southern District of Florida, informed attorneys on Friday, April 17.

She notified that she was no longer handling the politically sensitive probe. For months, she had overseen the investigation amid escalating demands from Trump to prosecute Brennan and other perceived adversaries.

The ouster comes on the heels of the dismissal of former Attorney General Pam Bondi after complaints about the sluggishness of cases the president wishes to pursue. 

The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, keen on retaining his role as permanent attorney general, is working extra hard to meet the needs of the president.

In an effort to defend their case, career prosecutors have refused to be rushed into indicting anyone in light of their reservations regarding the strength of the case against Mr. Brennan. 

Sources reveal that Miami U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones told DOJ officials that charges might take months to be brought forward.

However, the Justice Department defended the decision, claiming that the reassignment of attorneys is “completely healthy and normal.”

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