Hailey Bieber gives sweet shoutout to Olivia Rodrigo new single ‘Drop Dead’

Olivia Rodrigo earned a special shoutout from pop star Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey, all thanks to her new music.

The 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress released a new single Drop Dead on Friday, April 17.

Shortly after the track hit the music streaming platform, the Rhode founder took to her Instagram Stories to praise the Drivers License hitmaker.

The 29-year-old daughter of Kennya and Stephen Baldwin posted a screenshot of her spotify screen, which shows her listening to the Happier singer’s new record.

“Yeah.” she captioned the snap, tagging Olivia.

The Deja Vu singer responded to Hailey completing the sweet exchange. She reposted the beauty brand owner’s social media post and attached a crying, pink heart and hands forming heart emoji.

For the unversed, Drop Dead is the lead single from Rodrigo's upcoming third studio album, titled You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

It was teased through a global scavenger hunt involving four pink padlocks placed in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Paris. When combined, the locks revealed the release date and title.

When the song was finally out, Rodrigo penned a grateful message which read, “I love this song so much!!! it’s the first chapter in the story of ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ and it makes me wanna skip around and roll the windows down and make out!”

She went on to write, “I was lucky enough to film the music video at the palace of Versailles a few months ago with the wonderful @petrafcollins and I’m so stoked with how it turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I do xoxoxoxo [series of heart, hands forming heart and kiss emoji]@chateauversailles.”