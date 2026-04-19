‘The Batman' sequel adds new cast in mystery role as buzz builds

Charles Dance is now joining The Batman Part II and even though his role has not been revealed yet, the news has already got fans talking.

The star is known for playing strong and serious characters, so many people are curious to see what he will bring to the film.

The movie is being directed by Matt Reeves, who is continuing his darker version of Gotham.

Robert Pattinson will return as Batman, along with familiar names like Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

This has made the cast even stronger and more exciting.

The story of the film is still being kept quiet but it is expected to go deeper into Gotham’s crime and the struggles of its characters.

With new actors joining, fans have started guessing which villains or important roles might appear next.

The project did take some time to move forward, mostly because the script needed more work.

Now, filming is expected to begin in 2026 and the movie is planned to release in October 2027.

With each new update, the excitement around the film is slowly building as people wait to see what comes next.