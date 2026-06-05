Who killed 'Top Gun' actor James Handy? 911 call reveals shocking details

James Handy, an actor who starred in Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji was stabbed to death on Wednesday, June 3.

He was 81.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement revealing the shocking details of a 911 call made on June 3, 2026.

As per the LAPD statement, "Handy was stabbed by his partner’s son, Michael Gledhill, in Tarzana."

However, what led to the murder is still under investigation.

The officials from LAPD believe, “This is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time,” the statement read.

The patrolling officers in the West Valley area “responded to the 911 call on Wednesday, June 3, around 9:30 a.m., in the 19200 block of Erwin Street,” it added.

An unknown caller who appeared in to be in trouble said, ‘I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.’

While the officers reached the location, they found 81-year-old James Handy lying in the front yard of his home unconscious with his chest wounded with stabbing.

The paramedics shifted the victim to local medical facility but he was pronounced dead,” the LAPD statement revealed.

Moments later, the suspect Michael Gledhill, 41, allegedly appeared in front of officers and told them he was the one they were searching for.

Gledhill is the son of Handy’s girlfriend, who was staying with his mother at the time of the cold-blooded murder.

Gledgill has been arrested by the LAPD and his bail remains at $2 million until his trial begins.

Handy debuted his Hollywood career in the 70s, with his most recent appearance coming in Top Gun: Maverick, in which he acted as a bartender named Jimmy.