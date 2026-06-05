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Scottie Scheffler explodes at caddie in all-time meltdown during The Memorial Tournament

'I never thought that was the one. I don’t know what to do,' said furious Scheffler
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

Scottie Scheffler explodes at caddie in all-time meltdown during The Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler explodes at caddie in all-time meltdown during The Memorial Tournament

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler unleashed at his caddie in a surprise rant in all-time meltdown on June 5, 2026.

Scottie during the first round at the PGA Tour’s The Memorial Tournament unloaded at his caddie at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Scheffler hit a poor tee shot into the water on the left side on the par-3 16 TH hole.

He then headed on to unleash his frustration on no one but his lon-time looper Ted Scott.

Scheffler, who usually keeps calm and composed, lost his cool at the Jack Nicklaus built course as he posted a double bogey on the 16th hole.

It followed continued poor shots on the 10th and 14th holes; at that moment he had already suppressed a lot of anger waiting to explode.

The rant exploded on his caddie while he was standing in the tee box.

“I never thought that was the one. I don’t know what to do,” Scheffler.

“I can’t hear a word you’re saying.”

Scheffler then started moving towards to the drop zone, but he wouldn’t drop his pent-ups.

“I felt like that was a good short,” he said.

It was a good short,” Scott responded.

“Now I’m in the water because it came in out of the right,” Scheffler continued.

“Absoutely flushed a 7-iron and we get the wind wrong and I’m in the water.

“I don’t think you understand how frustrating that is. Like that was a good short.”

“Really was, flushed it, right on line. Wind turning out of the right. God, really.”

A par at the 18th hole secured Scheffler finishing one shot above par for the opening round with a 73.

Roud 1 wrapped up with a four-way tie at the top, as JJ Spaun, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ryan Gerard all shot rounds of 67.

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