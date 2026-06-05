National Doughnut Day completes 88 years: Everything to know where to get free ones

America is set to celebrate National Doughnut Day, which has a rich history of 88 years.

The annual fiesta is celebrated on the first Friday in June, and this time it falls on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The very first-ever National Doughnut Day was celebrated in Chicago in 1938.

The day was observed in honoring the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies.

During World War I, a group of female volunteers was sent to France in 1917 to look after the wounded soldiers and serve them with doughnuts and coffee.

Since then the day is marked with brands offering free and discounted doughnuts across the U.S.

You might hardly find anyone who would refuse a crunchy donut, so here’s a breakdown of places where you can get one for free or at discounted prices.

7-Eleven

The convenience store is offering from June 5 to 7 to its customers of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards who get doughnuts at just 50 cents at selected 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Duck Donuts

The customers can get a free doughnut in-store on Friday, June 5.

Dunkin’

The most buzzing doughnut brand, famous globally is offering a free classic doughnut, but only when you make purchase of any beverage.

There goes a long list of doughnut chains who are coming up with offers of free and discounted donuts, as one can explore it by scrolling down their social media.

These include Gopuff, Krispy Kreme, Lidl, Voodoo Doughnut and Paris Baguette.