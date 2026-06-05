Summer Game Fest 2026: Here's your quick guide to start time, new launches

Summer Game Fest 2026 is kicking off today, Friday, June 5, to dazzle gaming lovers with all things games.

It’s that time of the year when gamers across the globe come together to speculate about upcoming launches and catch vibes.

The event takes place annually streaming on digital platforms with its founder journalist Heoff Keighley being the front and center.

Keighley has claimed the viewers can expect the “biggest Summer Game Fest live show yet” in a two-hour live show.

So, if you are wondering what surprise you might see at this year’s Summer Game Festival of 2026, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

The promised games making their appearance at the Summer Game Fest 2026 are Star Wars Zero Company by developer Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment, Dead by Daylight, Among Us, and Guild Wars 2.

Fans could expect big things coming their way from Summer Game Fest this year, as Keighley will dazzle the show as co-host along with Lucy James, a known face in video game journalism.

In continuation with the past traditions, after Summer Game Fest’s buzzing live show ends, the organizers would livestream a separate show featuring smaller indie titles and creative gems.

As the Summer Game Fest runs from June 5 until 8, 2026, with something big coming.

What time does Summer Game Fest 2026 kick off?

Summer Game Fest 2026 will go on live stream on Friday, June 5, starting at 2 p.m. PDT, 5 p.m. EDT, 10 p.m. BST, and 11 p.m. CEST.

The will be broadcast from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with streaming on Fest’s official YouTube and Twitch platofrms.