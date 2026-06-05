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'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' voice actor Carey Means says he's homeless, launches GoFundMe

'Homeless! Please help!! Our rent went up, and we have to move. Every little bit helps,' wrote Carey Means
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

&apos;Aqua Teen Hunger Force&apos; voice actor Carey Means says he&apos;s homeless, launches GoFundMe
'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' voice actor Carey Means says he's homeless, launches GoFundMe

Aqua Teen Hunger Force voice actor makes public appeal on GoFundMe after a scary car accident left their lives upended.

Means, 59, is facing financial problems after a surge in house rent coupled with medical costs left him in desperate need of hours.

Means shared a post on his Facebook account on June 2, revealing, “Homeless! Please help!! Our rent went up, and we have to move. We have no money and no credit… Every little bit helps.”

The Frlylock voice actor then went on to share his credit details and his online portal where fans could buy an autograph or a plushie.

Separately, the actor and his wife Leah have created a GoFundMe page asking the public for funds to help restore their life to normal.

Means' wife penned a lengthy post detailing their financial woes.

Leah wrote, “The money from this GoFundMe is really for keeping the lights on, internet, and food.”

To make both ends meet, Leah is running a small business of making handcrafted autographed Aqua Teen plushies and prints, while Carey performs cameo appearances.

She added, while her business of toy making is still in initial phases; meanwhile, she urged public to go and fund.

“In the meantime, I really would like to eat, have lights, and still be able to be online talking to everyone. Every little bit helps.”

Leah back in May shared some of the struggles after a scary car accident that upended their lives.

She was battling with her health issues in addition to Means’ ongoing recovery from a cardiac arrest in 2022.

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