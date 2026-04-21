Will Zoë Kravitz attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Reports of a falling-out between Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz appear to have been wide of the mark, a source close to Swift has revealed that Kravitz is very much on the wedding guest list.

The clarification comes after gossip account DeuxMoi claimed earlier this month that the longtime friends had fallen out and that Kravitz was "actually mad" about not being invited to Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

According to the PEOPLE source, that account is simply not true.

Swift, 36, and Kravitz, 37, who is currently dating Harry Styles, have been close for several years, having bonded during the pandemic in 2020 when Swift was based in London.

Kravitz spoke warmly about that period in a 2022 interview with GQ.

"She was my pod," she said. "She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday."

Swift was equally complimentary, telling the same outlet that Kravitz "has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is."

More recently, Kravitz spoke about Swift on The Tonight Show in 2024, describing the surreal experience of watching her perform for tens of thousands of people and then spending a relaxed evening together afterwards.

"After she performs for however many thousands of people, she just comes over after and we drink some wine and eat a burger and hang out. You would just never know that she just performed at Wembley."

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement last August after two years together, with Swift captioning her Instagram announcement: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

She later told Graham Norton that Kelce had gone to extraordinary lengths to surprise her, revealing he had secretly transformed the garden behind his house while she was recording a podcast episode with him.

"He went all out — 10 out of 10," she said.

Wedding details remain tightly under wraps, but at least one friend's place at the table appears to be confirmed.