US airports flight disruption top 4,200: Here’s full list of airlines hit by cancellations, reroutes, delays

America’s aviation has been hit by catastrophic conditions on Tuesday, April 21, as three simultaneous crises hit the nation.

The primary reasons for the collapse include TSA staffing collapse, Iran-war fuel shock, and weather restrictions.

As per live FlightAware data, total delays worldwide reached 8,845 on Tuesday, with 675 delays occurring within, into, or out of the United States.

The total number of cancellations worldwide was 421, of which 28 occurred in or affected flights departing from US airports.

San Francisco International Airport became the epicenter of the disaster, with 475 delays and 69 cancellations following the FAA’s issuance of weather-related flight restrictions. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Boston Logan, and JFK International were the next most affected airports.

Full list of airlines with cancellations and delays

Major affected carriers include:

SkyWest (7 cancellations, 68 delays)

United Airlines (7 cancellations, 33 delays)

Southwest (2 cancellations, 71 delays)

Delta Airlines (1 cancellation, 51 delays)

American Airlines

International carriers operating US routes suffered heavily, including:

Japan Airlines (65 cancellations, 257 delays)

Air China (24 cancellations, 174 delays)

China Eastern (19 cancellations, 329 delays)

Emirates (2 cancellations, 25 delays)

Air Canada (7 cancellations, 21 delays)

Reroutes and fuel-driven cuts

Apart from delays and cancellations, airlines have been actively cutting down their schedules.

United Airlines has reduced 5% of its schedule over six months. Air Canada plans to discontinue its JFK services for six months, starting June 1 and ending October 25. Delta Airlines lost an additional $400 million on fuel costs in March alone.

There are just 60 days left until the start of the FIFA World Cup, and the TSA training cycle takes four to six months.