Pakistan urges US, Iran to extend truce as two-week ceasefire nears end

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker calls on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on April 21, 2026. — X/ForeignOfficePk

DPM Dar's call comes during meeting with US envoy.

DPM Dar stress need for engagement between US, Iran.

US envoy hails Pakistan for promoting regional peace.



Pakistan on Tuesday urged the United States and Iran to extend their two-week ceasefire, emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the call during a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires Natalie A Baker, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, DPM Dar underscored Pakistan's consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address ongoing challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability, the FO said.

DPM Dar stressed the "need for engagement" between Washington and Tehran, urging both sides to consider extending the ceasefire.

Baker conveyed Washington's appreciation for Pakistan's constructive and positive role in promoting regional peace and facilitating dialogue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mediated the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8 after six weeks of war in the Middle East.

He also invited delegations from both countries to the federal capital to settle their dispute.

However, the first round of talks, which ran for around 21 hours, could not result in an agreement as Tehran and Washington disagreed on key issues such as Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme, the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of US sanctions on Iran.

The conflict in the Middle East began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint bombing campaign against Iran.

The scope quickly expanded as Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz and launched attacks against Israel and US bases across the region.

The call for an extension in the ceasefire comes as Islamabad continues its preparations to host the second round of talks between the two sides.

While Washington has confirmed that its delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, will soon reach Islamabad for the talks, Tehran has said that it has not yet decided on participation.

The US delegation is also expected to include Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, according to Axios.

Meanwhile, Iranian state TV reported that no delegation has yet departed for Pakistan to attend peace talks with the US, denying international news reports announcing the travel of Iranian representatives to Islamabad.

US President Donald Trump previously told Bloomberg that the truce ends “Wednesday evening Washington time”.

In a separate interview with CNBC earlier today, Trump said that he did not want to extend the ceasefire, adding the US was in a strong negotiating position and would end up with what he called a great deal.