Social Security Administration warns of local office closures: Here’s everything to know

The Social Security Administration is warning beneficiaries that several local offices across the country are either fully closed or operating with reduced hours.

Some offices are even handled by phones only.

Amid this situation, officials are requesting beneficiaries to check the status of their nearest offices before visiting.

Due to changing conditions, the agency's emergency page is constantly being updated with notifications of patchwork of disruptions scattered nationwide.

Despite the lack of any broad shutdowns across the state, offices have closed down temporarily for specific problems in the particular area.

As of April 20, no disruptions occurred in Massachusetts, per the agency's website tracker. However, that has not been the case for some regions. The Social Security Administration recommends that individuals look up by state or ZIP code through its emergency status page to see if there are any issues at the local office.

If the local office happens to be closed or only accessible through appointments, then the agency recommends that individuals use its website, "My Social Security."

Via website users can easily assess earning history and estimation of benefits, apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits, update direct deposit or address information and print benefit verification and tax forms.

The agency confirmed that the disruptions are temporary and will be resolved soon.