Mark Cuban distances himself from Kamala Harris: Warning sign for Democrats before 2028

Shark Tank investor and billionaire Mark Cuban, who once was a surrogate of Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, has moved on from Kamala Harris and does not want her to run again in 2028.

Speaking at the Politico Health Care Summit on Tuesday, Cuban was asked if he remembered Harris’s message on healthcare, the billionaire replied, “Don’t remember, don’t care.”

The 67-year-old entrepreneur said he did not care about the politics at the time, adding, “We have until 2028. I don’t care who the candidates are. I’m not trying to pick a candidate. I’m not trying to promote a candidate.”

Cuban said his only focus was to work for the betterment of health care industry, which, according to him, is “fu*ked up” right now.

He replied with “no” when asked if Cuban would like to see Harris run again in 2028.

He appeared supportive of President Trump's initiative of lowering drug prices and speeding up drug trials. Cuban urged the Federal Trade Commission to do their job, asking the government to crack down on health care conglomerates and force them to divest their non-insured assets.

Cuban previously turned down the opportunity to be Harris’s running mate, citing his novice political background and not being good as the number two person. He said Harris would have fired him within six days; however, he praised her speeches during the 2024 presidential race.

Harris has not yet reacted to Cuban’s statement.