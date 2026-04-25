Bella Hadid digs into archives to wish Gigi Hadid: ‘my best friend'

Bella Hadid marked her sister Gigi Hadid’s 31st birthday with a heartfelt tribute that quickly caught the attention of fans.

The model and Orebella founder took to Instagram April 23 to share a carousel of rare throwback photos, calling Gigi her “best friend” in a warm caption.

The slideshow captured the sisters across different stages of life: childhood moments, beach days sipping smoothies, afternoons at the barn preparing for horseback riding, and more recent snapshots from fashion shows and the US Open.

One particularly touching image showed a young Gigi feeding baby Bella, while another highlighted their shared success, with the duo posing in front of a wall of Harper’s Bazaar covers featuring them.

Bella’s caption went beyond birthday wishes, describing Gigi as her “heart, mentor, sister, [and] happy place.”

She praised her older sibling’s wisdom and beauty, adding, “I am blessed to be your sister and to watch you navigate life in the most beautiful way, makes me most proud. I love you so much it hurts.”

Gigi responded in the comments with affection, writing, “Love you my sweet chicken,” while their younger brother Anwar chimed in: “WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH SIS.”

The Hadid siblings have long made a tradition of celebrating each other with public tributes, and Bella’s latest post shows that their bond remains as strong as ever.