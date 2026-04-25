Ella Langley stuns Stagecoach crowd with surprise guest

Ella Langley made her highly anticipated Stagecoach debut on Friday evening, delivering a golden-hour set that kept fans on their toes.

While many expected Morgan Wallen to join her for their new duet I Can’t Love You Anymore, Langley instead shocked the crowd by bringing out comedian Theo Von.

After she treated fans with their favorites like Bottom of Your Boots, 20-20, and Broken from her new album Dandelion, Langley paused for “story time” before launching into her breakout hit You Look Like You Love Me.

Mid-song, Von appeared in full cowboy gear, denim shirt, jeans, and straw hat, stepping in for Riley Green’s verse.

“And that’s when I realized that she was every cowboy’s dream come true,” he declared, before joining Langley in a lively duet.

The comedian held his own, jumping across the stage and even losing his hat at one point, as the massive crowd sang along to the chorus: “You look like you love me / You look like you want me to want you to come on home.”

Langley laughed as Von exited, quipping, “Bet you didn’t expect that… Keep ’em guessin!”

She closed her set with her chart-topping single Choosin’ Texas and Weren’t for the Wind, cementing her arrival at the desert festival.