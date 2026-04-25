 
Geo News

Justin Bieber gives sneak peek into rare dad moments

Baby Jack steals the show in Justin bIeber's latest social media post

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 25, 2026

Justin Bieber gives sneak peek into rare dad moments
Justin Bieber gives sneak peek into rare dad moments 

Justin Bieber just dropped a soft-launch of dad life – and fans are eating up.

The 32-year-old singer shared a no-caption Instagram carousel that says everything without saying a word. 

Picture this: Bieber, standing mid-lake, rod in hand, holding baby Jack Blues Bieber, who’s clearly more interested in the water than the catch of the day.

It’s a rare peek behind the curtain – and it lands right after a whirlwind few weeks with wife Hailey Nieber.

Yes, that Coachella run.

Bieber headlined. Hailey hustled, hosting a Rhode event and even teaming up with him on hydrocolloid pimple patches (because why not mix skincare with stardom?). Baby Jack? Low-key part of the rollout.

In one post, he’s spotted watching rehearsals. In another, he’s rocking a tiny “Bieberchella” tattoo. Branding starts early.

And then came the onstage moment. While performing Everything Hallelujah, Bieber sang, “Hailey, babe, hallelujah,” prompting Hailey to blow a kiss from the crowd. Not done yet – he followed it up with, “Baby Jack, hallelujah.”

Subtle? Not really. Cute? Absolutely.

The couple, married since 2018, renewed their vows in Hawaii in 2024 – the same trip where they revealed the pregnancy. 

Jack arrived August 23, and according to a source, “They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well.” Another added the moment Bieber found out was “the best ever… He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them… Justin’s already a great dad.”

From global stages to quiet lakes, Bieber’s current era? Dad-core.

Noah Cyrus performs emotional song with dad Billy Ray after family feud
Noah Cyrus performs emotional song with dad Billy Ray after family feud
Charlize Theron climbs Times Square billboard to launch Netflix ‘Apex'
Charlize Theron climbs Times Square billboard to launch Netflix ‘Apex'
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi 'secret' romance turning serious?
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi 'secret' romance turning serious?
How Justin Bieber steps up to support young artists like Billie Eilish
How Justin Bieber steps up to support young artists like Billie Eilish
Gigi Hadid reveals Bradley Cooper lavish birthday surprise
Gigi Hadid reveals Bradley Cooper lavish birthday surprise
Jake Reiner opens up on the night he learned of Rob, Michele Reiner's murders
Jake Reiner opens up on the night he learned of Rob, Michele Reiner's murders
Meet Bill Bray, the longtime security guard KeiLyn Durrel plays in ‘Michael'
Meet Bill Bray, the longtime security guard KeiLyn Durrel plays in ‘Michael'
Britney Spears family situation sparks new buzz online
Britney Spears family situation sparks new buzz online