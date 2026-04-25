Justin Bieber gives sneak peek into rare dad moments

Justin Bieber just dropped a soft-launch of dad life – and fans are eating up.

The 32-year-old singer shared a no-caption Instagram carousel that says everything without saying a word.

Picture this: Bieber, standing mid-lake, rod in hand, holding baby Jack Blues Bieber, who’s clearly more interested in the water than the catch of the day.

It’s a rare peek behind the curtain – and it lands right after a whirlwind few weeks with wife Hailey Nieber.

Yes, that Coachella run.

Bieber headlined. Hailey hustled, hosting a Rhode event and even teaming up with him on hydrocolloid pimple patches (because why not mix skincare with stardom?). Baby Jack? Low-key part of the rollout.

In one post, he’s spotted watching rehearsals. In another, he’s rocking a tiny “Bieberchella” tattoo. Branding starts early.

And then came the onstage moment. While performing Everything Hallelujah, Bieber sang, “Hailey, babe, hallelujah,” prompting Hailey to blow a kiss from the crowd. Not done yet – he followed it up with, “Baby Jack, hallelujah.”

Subtle? Not really. Cute? Absolutely.

The couple, married since 2018, renewed their vows in Hawaii in 2024 – the same trip where they revealed the pregnancy.

Jack arrived August 23, and according to a source, “They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well.” Another added the moment Bieber found out was “the best ever… He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them… Justin’s already a great dad.”

From global stages to quiet lakes, Bieber’s current era? Dad-core.