Senior journalist, intellectual Altaf Hassan Qureshi passes away

Late veteran journalist and writer Altaf Hassan Qureshi. — Facebook/@SirajOfficial/File

Renowned journalist, writer, columnist and intellectual Altaf Hassan Qureshi breathed his last in Lahore on Saturday at the age of 94, confirmed his son Kamran Altaf.

Funeral prayers for Qureshi will be offered on Sunday after Zuhr prayer at Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore, his son added.

Qureshi was one of the country’s most senior editors, columnists, political analysts, and authored several books during his journalism career spanning decades.

He was born on March 3, 1932, in Hisar, India, and witnessed several defining moments in the country’s history, including military rule, political upheavals, the fall of Dhaka and the Afghan war.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal expresses deep sorrow over his demise and paid tribute to his invaluable national, intellectual, and journalistic contributions.

In a post on Instagram, the minister said: “The passing of Altaf Hassan Qureshi marks the loss of a towering voice in journalism and intellectual thought.”

Iqbal said Qureshi’s principled journalism, wisdom, and lifelong service to Pakistan’s ideological and intellectual discourse will continue to inspire generations.

“May Almighty Allah grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannah and bless the bereaved family with patience and strength,” he added.