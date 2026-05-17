'Madness and warmongering': ISPR rejects Indian army chief's remarks against Pakistan

This undated image shows armed forces soldiers march past during Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. — AFP

Military rejects Indian army chief’s provocative recent remarks.

ISPR calls India source of regional instability historically.

Statement warns against pushing South Asia towards conflict.

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday warned that any attempt to target Pakistan could trigger consequences that would neither remain geographically confined nor be strategically or politically palatable for India.

The military’s media wing issued the statement in response to recent remarks by the Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, who said that “Pakistan should decide if it desired to be part of geography and history”.

Rejecting the statement, the ISPR said that contrary to what it described as the “delusional and hallucinational belief system” prevailing in Hindutva-led India, Pakistan was already a globally significant country, a declared nuclear power and an indelible part of South Asia’s geography and history.

The statement said the remarks reflected that the Indian leadership had neither reconciled with the very idea of Pakistan nor learnt lessons despite the passage of eight decades.

According to the ISPR, such a “hubristic, jingoistic and myopic mindset” had repeatedly pushed South Asia towards wars and crises.

The military’s media wing said threatening a sovereign nuclear state with elimination from "geography" was not strategic signalling or brinkmanship but reflected "bankruptcy of cognitive capacities, madness and warmongering."

It added that India was fully aware that any such geographic obliteration would be mutual and comprehensive.

The ISPR stated that responsible nuclear states demonstrated restraint, maturity and strategic sobriety instead of using the language of "civilisational supremacy or national erasure."

The statement further said the Indian narrative ignored what it described as India’s "historically documented record" of being a source of regional instability, a sponsor of terrorism, a practitioner of transnational assassinations and a centre of global disinformation campaigns.

According to the military’s media wing, New Delhi’s aggressive posture stemmed less from confidence and more from frustration over its inability to harm Pakistan, which it claimed had been exposed during Marka-e-Haq.

The ISPR warned Indian leadership against pushing South Asia towards another crisis or war, saying the consequences would be devastating for the entire region and beyond. It added that India needed to reconcile with Pakistan’s significance and learn to coexist peacefully with it.