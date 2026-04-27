Noah Kahan marks new record with 'The Great Divide' success upon release

Noah Kahan has been surpassing his own records and setting new records since the release of his new album, The Great Divide, on April 24.

The 29-year-old singer reached over 43 million global Spotify streams on the first day after the release, which was his biggest release day yet.

The Northern Attitude hitmaker's all 17 songs charted worldwide during the opening day, with Doors raking up 4.45 million streams and End of August being another standout.

Kahan's album is predicted to reach number 1 on Billboard 200 in the coming days, as it is already on number 6 on the Billboard 100 and a chart-topper on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

The Strawberry Wine singer took his time with the album, but fans are in agreement over it being worth the wait.

Music fans got busy praising the album all over social media, and creating edits with the specific lyrics describing isolation, vulnerability, and uncertainty about moving from home.

Reacting to the overwhelmingly positive response, Kahan took to X and wrote, "Think I’m the luckiest man alive. I was so overwhelmed yesterday I couldn’t even look at my phone. I can’t believe the response and the kindness from strangers, I’ll be here as long as you’ll have me."