'House of the Dragon' unveils ‘more brutal' season 3 trailer at CCXP Mexico

House of the Dragon lit up CCXP Mexico with the debut of its season three trailer, promising a darker, bloodier chapter in the Game of Thrones prequel saga.

Cast members Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Fabien Frankel joined fans in Mexico City on Saturday to tease the upcoming season.

Co creator and showrunner Ryan Condal, appearing via video, described the new installment as “the biggest we’ve made by any margin” dark, funny, action packed, emotional and, of course, “it has lots and lots of dragons.”

The trailer featured Corlys Velaryon declaring, “All that remains is for you to decide what you want from this war,” while Ser Criston Cole warned, “Doom and ruin surround us.”

Smith teased “a lot of battles”.

He said season three aims to be “bigger, bolder, bloodier, more brutal, more dangerous.”

Cooke reflected on Alicent Hightower’s fractured bond with Rhaenyra Targaryen, noting that “to hate someone, there has to be a passion that you have to set fire to.”

Frankel added that his character is now “driven to survive,” while Smith praised Daemon Targaryen’s defiance: “he just doesn’t give a f---: ‘I’ll do what I want, how I want, when I want.’”

With dragons like Caraxes set to dominate the skies, season three promises to deliver the spectacle and intensity fans have come to expect when House of the Dragon returns in June.