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'Dances With Wolves' star Nathan Chasing Horse gets life imprisonment for sexual assault verdict

Chasing Horse found guilty on 13 of the 21 counts filed against him in January this year

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 28, 2026

&apos;Dances With Wolves&apos; star Nathan Chasing Horse gets life imprisonment for sexual assault verdict
'Dances With Wolves' star Nathan Chasing Horse gets life imprisonment for sexual assault verdict

Dances with Wolves star Nathan Chasing Horse was handed a life imprisonment sentence on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Chasing Horse was convicted of sexual assault in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday, April 27.

‘This is a miscarriage of justice,’ Chasing Horse said after a Nevada judge announced the judgment.

Judge Jessica Peterson sentenced Chasing Horse to a total of 37 years of life imprisonment.

Chasing Horse, who has continued to plead not guilty, was accused by three women, including a minor girl, when the assaults began.

Chasing Horse had also been cleared on some of the charges.

He was found guilty by the Clark County jury on 13 of the 21 counts filed against him in January this year.

The sentencing ends a year-long process of prosecuting the former actor after he was first arrested and indicted in 2023.

During sentencing, the Las Vegas court heard statements from victims and their loved ones narrating the trauma inflicted upon them by Chasing Horses’ actions.

Prosecutors alleged Chasing Horse, recognized for his role as Smiles A Lot in the film Dances With Wolves, used his role as a self-professed medicine man to run a cult and sexually exploit and abuse women and children.

Chasing Horse will now serve his sentence in the Nevada Department of Corrections, besides getting life imprisonment; he is also facing warrants for alleged crimes in Montana and Canada.

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