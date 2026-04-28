Mark Selby hits out at 'worst ever' Crucible conditions after shock exit at World Championship 2026

Mark Selby, a four-time world champion and the world No. Seven for this year’s competition, crushed out of the World Snooker Championship by Chinese Wu Yize.

Selby was defeated by world No. 10 Yize 13-11 on a shock exit at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Tuesday, April 27, 2026.

With this shocking defeat, he couldn’t secure a berth to face Iranian Hossein Vafaei in the quarter-finals.

Selby, upset with the defeat, put all the blame on the “horrific” conditions of the Crucible table in a surprise hitout.

Selby, after being knocked out by Wu Yize in the fourth round of the world championship, expressed outrage over the conditions in Sheffield.

Selby said, “I felt like the conditions were the worst I’ve experienced here at the World Championship, for sure.”

“It’s not the reason I lost that match, but it’s disappointing to come to a tournament that is the pinnacle of our sport and think the conditions are going to play really well and they’re not.”

Fumed, Selby added, “In my first game against Jak Jones I felt like the table was absolutely horrific—it was tough.

“I know they (the table-fitters) did the best job possible, but something needs to happen because it’s so inconsistent from one tournament to the next.”

With big names like Judd Trump, Mark Williams and Kyren Wilson knocked out of the world championship at the last-16 stage, the lower half of the draw suddenly looks very wide open.

The Chinese world No. 10 Wu Yize is now the highest remaining seed left in the campaign at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England.

Yize plays unseeded Vafaei next, who upset world No. 1 Judd Trump 13-12. Then, he could meet Barry Hawkins in the semifinals.