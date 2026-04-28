John Stones announces Man City departure after decade-long stay

Three Lions defender John Stones has announced that he will depart Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Stones, revealing his plans, said that he “lived all my dreams out” at Man City, thus bringing an end to a decade-long career.

Stones joined City in 2016, where the English center back joined as Guardiola’s second signing.

“It has been my home for the past 10 years, and it will be my home for the rest of my life,” wrote emotional Stones in a social media post.

“It has been a rollercoaster in many ways. I came as a kid and now leaving as a man—becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player,” Stones reflected on his decade-long journey with the club.

“I lived all my dreams out and lifted all the things that I came here to achieve,” fulfilled Stones added.

Stones has made 293 appearances in a stunning career spanning over a decade.

The England defender has been part of City with 19 major trophies during his time at the club.

His haul includes six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, two FA Cup victories, five Carabao Cups, three Community Shields, a Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup winner’s medal.

Stones' deal with Manchester City is ending this summer since joining from Everton for £47.5 million in 2016.