Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner packs on PDA vibes at Knicks game

Forget the score board – Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet may have been the real main event at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

The couple showed up courtside for a must-win New York Knicks playoff game, instantly turning the arena into part basketball game, part celebrity convention.

And honestly? The seating chart alone deserved its own credits roll.

Kylie sat between Timothee and Ben Stiller, while Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan rounded out the row. Somewhere a group chat definitely exploded.

For the occasion, Kylie kept it cool in studded white jeans, a white tank, and a black leather jacket – giving “effortlessly rich courtside” energy.

The pair have been linked since 2023, but they have settled into that low-key-but-everyone-is-still-watching phase of celebrity dating. And Kylie’s recent comments about Timothee’s movies only fueled the internet’s obsession.

“That's hard for me because I feel like I really love them all,” she said when asked to pick a favorite. “But Call Me by Your Name is pretty, like, perfect. It's just pretty perfect.”

She also confessed to watching Wonka seven times, which honestly sounds either deeply romantic or mildly concerning.

Meanwhile, Timothee is gearing up for Dune: Part Three, teasing fans with: “He's become his worst vision…”

Heavy stuff. But for one night at least, the vibe was less dark emperor… more courtside boyfriend.