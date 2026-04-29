Taylor Swift Vienna terror plotter pleads guilty

Taylor Swift’s canceled Vienna concerts during her 2024 Eras Tour were the result of a foiled terror plot, and now the man behind it has pleaded guilty.

Identified only as Beran A under Austrian privacy laws, the defendant admitted on the opening day of his trial to planning an attack at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift was scheduled to perform three sold out concerts as per Sky News.

Entertainment Weekly reported that he intended to “kill as many people as possible” in the attack plot.

The planned assault forced Swift to cancel her August 2024 shows, a decision she later described as “devastating” but necessary to protect fans.

“The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” Swift wrote an Instagram post at the time.

Authorities arrested Beran A and two other suspects ahead of the concerts, citing intelligence that the group was preparing coordinated attacks during Ramadan.

CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen later, as per The New York Times, confirmed U.S. intelligence helped Austrian officials disrupt the plan.

Swift reflected weeks later that she was “grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

She emphasized her priority was finishing the European leg of the tour safely, which she ultimately did.

The trial of Beran A is expected to continue through May 12, with co defendant Arda K, a Slovak national, also facing charges.