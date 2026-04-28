Taylor Swift reveals parents' ban on older date inspired ‘Love Story'

Taylor Swift shared that her chart‑topping 2008 hit Love Story was born out of teenage rebellion against her parents.

In a new interview with The New York Times Magazine, the pop superstar recalled writing the song at 17 after Scott and Andrea Swift refused to let her date an older man.

“…I was 17, sitting in my bedroom, mad at my parents because they wouldn’t let me go on a date,” Swift said.

“With a guy who was too old, so I shouldn’t have been on a date with him anyway. And this is why you need to discipline your kids, because they might write songs that go No. 1.”

The confession added fresh context to one of Swift’s most enduring singles, which became a defining anthem of her early career.

Now 36, Swift is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who is just two months older than her, after a string of high‑profile relationships with older men including Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer and Tom Hiddleston.

The Times feature also named Swift among the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” alongside icons like Dolly Parton, Carole King and Mariah Carey.