Channing Tatum on ex Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Harry Styles: ‘Surprised'

Channing Tatum was caught off guard by news of his ex Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Harry Styles, but sources say he is not losing any sleep over it.

"He was surprised when he heard the news, like anyone would be," a source told Page Six .

"But he didn't really think too much about it. He hasn't heard anything directly and they're not in regular contact, but if Zoë is happy, he's happy for her."

The insider was clear that Tatum, 46, has his own life to focus on.

"Channing has really moved on and is in a great place with Inka [Williams]," the source said, referring to the Australian model he has been dating since early 2025.

"He really cares about her, things are serious between them and he sees it as something longterm. He's just focused on his own life right now."

Tatum and Kravitz, 37, first got together in 2021 after meeting on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice, announcing their engagement in 2023 before splitting in October 2024 after three years together.

Kravitz and Styles, 32, are said to have got engaged after eight months of dating, with a source telling Page Six that the former One Direction star is "completely smitten" and that Kravitz "is on cloud nine."

Tatum's Instagram activity in the days following the announcement raised eyebrows.

He shared a poem attributed to writer John Roedel that began: "My brain and / heart divorced / a decade ago / over who was / to blame about / how big of a mess / I have become."

Later that same day, his Instagram Stories featured a female fighter with a bruised and bloody face captioned: "Didn't go the way I wanted."

Whether the posts were connected to the engagement news or simply coincidental timing, Tatum has not commented publicly.